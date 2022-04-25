LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday that left two teenagers injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to an area in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Rd. just minutes before 1:15 a.m.

Officers said they found a vehicle struck by bullets in the 3600 block of Roosevelt. Officers spoke to the driver who said she was leaving a party when she realized that her car had been shot multiple times, according to police.

The police report said that officers were notified that two 17-year-olds were at a local hospital after being shot. After arriving at the hospital, officers learned that one of the teenagers was shot in the chest and abdomen and the other was shot in the abdomen and left arm.

Officers said they found a crime scene at Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

This shooting was among a string of shootings that happened this weekend with police reporting at least seven people shot.