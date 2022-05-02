LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say that a fight shortly after midnight Sunday led to shots being fired and two teens injured.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers were initially called to the 6400 block of Butler Road because several juveniles were fighting.

When officers arrived, they were told that shots were also fired during the altercation.

Officers were later notified that two juvenile victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were both transported to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and face.

Police have not listed any suspects in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.