LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after Little Rock police said two people were injured in a shooting near Interstate 430.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened near I-430 and exit 128 near the Otter Creek area Thursday afternoon. The two victims injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Currently on the scene at 1-430 SB, Exit 128 where there is heavy police presence investigating a shooting. According to LRPD, there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. I will update this story with more information as we receive it. pic.twitter.com/tgeX9BrIsG — Haven Hughes – Reporter (@haven_karkfox) September 8, 2022

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

The LRPD is asking drivers to plan ahead with alternate routes if traveling in the area. Traffic is currently being blocked from going onto the exit to the frontage road heading towards the Outlets of Little Rock area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.