LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are conducting a homicide investigation in the city’s south side after what they believe to be a domestic incident.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after officers responded to the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive just before 2 a.m.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they discovered there had been a domestic incident. They said the scene was then secured and one person was taken into custody.

Officials said one person had died from injuries at a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on the identity of the victim or suspect.

LRPD officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is the 35th homicide of 2023 for Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.