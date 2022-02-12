LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers are investigating a downtown shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers were called about shots fired in the area of E. 7th and S. Scott just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The city’s homicide unit has been called to investigate. This is Little Rock’s 10th homicide of 2022.

Police said the two other victims are expected to survive.

No names have been released.

If you know anything about what happened, you are asked to call Little Rock Police.