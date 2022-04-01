LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock police officer is facing domestic violence charges after being arrested by Saline County deputies Thursday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the department was informed of the arrest and started an internal investigation.

The LRPD said that the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The officer is facing charges of domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a release from the department.

Officers noted that any questions regarding this incident should be directed toward the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.