LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock City Employee is in the hospital tonight after being shot Monday morning while on the job.

Little Rock Police said the victim is in critical condition and he was an employee for the City’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

We reached out to the mayor, city directors, and police, trying to get a reaction from several officials.

The police, not going on camera, only Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement.

“All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.

It’s impossible for me to adequately express my frustration and anger at this senseless gun violence in which a city employee was seriously hurt. This public servant is a member of a team assigned to special projects intended to improve the quality of life throughout Little Rock. He was doing nothing more than his job this morning when he became a victim of a gun crime.

There are too many guns on our streets and too many people who incorrectly think violence is the way to solve a problem. We must unite to find new and better solutions to address this scourge of gun crime impacting our city.

I am praying for a swift and full recovery for our city employee. I know LRPD is doing everything possible to identify those responsible for this crime.” – Frank Scott Jr.

City Director, Virgil Miller, who represents residents in ward one, where the city employee was shot, did not return our calls.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, said he needed more information before he could comment.