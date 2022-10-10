LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Following shootings over the weekend that involved three teenagers, local pastors are calling for change.

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 200 block of West 4th Street Sunday morning.

As for Saturday night two teens, a 13 and 15-year-old were shot in the River Market, the Little Rock Police said they were released from the hospital. One of the teens’ mothers said her son is doing well after coming home.

Police have released no further information on the case. However, on Monday Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made a statement over twitter about the weekend’s gun violence.

“LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide this weekend near a downtown club involving a 13-year-old, 15-year-old and 19-year-old. Gun violence takes an immeasurable toll, and my prayers are with the victims and their families. Violent crime rips apart families and ruins lives. It’s unacceptable. And it’s my priority to stop it. We are utilizing targeted patrol, standing up our Real Time Crime Center, providing additional funding for intervention programs as part of a holistic and comprehensive approach to making our City safer. Specifically, our Real Time Crime Center, will add additional eyes on the street to help prevent crimes.” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

As for pastors in the area, they believe Little Rock as a whole including the police, community members and leaders need to work together to put an end to gun violence.

Pastor of Greater Trinity Church, Walter Crockran said after he learned of the shooting, he felt something needed to change.

“We’re going to start reaching out to youth and get them off the streets and also find different things for them to do like basketball and church,” Crockran said.

He believes the violence among youth in the city is from social media influences.

“I try to tell them [teens] that you don’t want to follow someone else’s path and get caught up in the system,” Crockran said.

Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Larry Johnson believes the issues of violence starts with young people that have had a difficult upbringing.

Despite that, Johnson said it’s going to take everyone to end gun violence in the city of Little Rock.

“Not only the churches, but the mayors and the city directors all got to come together,” Johnson said.

Crockran said while his organization tries to work with local leaders to fix the issue, the Arkansas Stop the Violence organization which he is the director of, will host programs focused on helping the youth.

“We go from door to door, we’ve been out to apartment complexes and get maybe one or two youths and they would tell their friends and that’s how we grew,” Crockran said.

Johnson said his church also has programs geared towards the youth, some of whom are the most at risk.

“I get to learn on the outside what’s going on because I would never get it sitting here on Sunday morning,” Johnson said.

Johnson adds the programs are a piece to finding a solution to the bigger problem in Little Rock, which he believes is gun violence.

“There’s something going on before the trigger is pulled,” Johnson said.