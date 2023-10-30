LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities in Little Rock said a man who stepped in to try to deescalate a fight between neighbors last week was shot and has now died from those injuries.

Officials from the Little Rock Police Department on Monday said that 32-year-old Kelvin Hawkins died Saturday after being hospitalized following the shooting Thursday afternoon.

An LRPD report noted that a resident at an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Springer Boulevard said a verbal altercation with a neighbor became physical after the neighbor pushed their way into the resident’s apartment.

At one point, the resident said apartment management came to try and break up the fight.

Officers said witnesses at the scene told them Hawkins had stepped in to try and deescalate the fight when an unknown person in a black mask walked up to the scene and fired shots that hit Hawkins.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and began giving Hawkins medical treatment. He was later taken to nearby hospital but died two days later.

Investigators have not released any information on any possible suspects in this case.

Following Hawkins’ death, LRPD officials are now investigating this case as the city’s 49th homicide of 2023. At the same point in 2022, Little Rock had seen 70 homicide cases.