BEBEE, Ark. – The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a call after an alleged violent incident in Bebee.

Bebee Police Department released a statement Monday of the arrest of 31-year-old Donnie Ray Howell of Little Rock on Sept. 7 for physically attacking a 14-year-old boy. According to the release, the 14-year-old was knocked unconscious and required medical treatment because of the attack. Howell was charged with felony battery, felony terroristic threatening and child endangerment.

Investigators state Ray had attacked the young man at the behest of the boys’ mother who called friends, one of whom was Howell, to scare her son.

Howell made his first appearance in White County Court on Sept. 8 and was assessed a $15,000 bond. Shortly thereafter he was able to pay the bond and was discharged from White County Detention Center. A no-contact order was issued to compel Howell to stay away from the young man or his home.

According to a Bebee Police spokesman, the investigation remains ongoing and further charges against others are expected. Howell’s actions as well as the actions of others who were present had been videoed, and police are in the process of reviewing the video.

A call had been made about the incident to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline, the spokesman said.