Little Rock man arrested after carjacking SUV in Nashville with 10-month-old boy inside

Cody Eakes (left) is facing multiple charges after carjacking an SUV containing a 10-month-old boy (seen right, reunited with his father)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville police arrested a 28-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas man after carjacking an SUV on Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday morning that contained a 10-month-old baby boy in the backseat.

According to MNPD, Cody Eakes was driving a car stolen from Jonesboro, Arkansas when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman who was driving an SUV at the time with a young boy in her care in the back seat saw the accident and stopped to help.

As the woman got out of the car, Eakes approached her and pushed her, forcibly taking her keys and got inside the SUV. A witness who saw this also jumped into the SUV and on top of Eakes to prevent him from fleeing the scene. The witness was unsuccessful, however, and fell from the SUV as Eakes drove off with it with the child still in the backseat.

As police officers arrived, Eakes reportedly drove around South Nashville before coming back to Murfreesboro Pike, stopping near Shiaway Drive and abandoning the SUV with the 10-month-old inside. After abandoning the SUV, Eakes reportedly fled into a nearby wooded area where he was eventually captured and arrested without incident.

Investigators say Eakes was identified as a suspect who stole cigarettes and arrested a clerk at the Charlotte Pike MAPCO store just before 11 p.m. Monday. He is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of $91,500 bond on charges of carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid, assault, and theft.

The woman who was carjacked was not injured, and the child was found unharmed and reunited with his father.