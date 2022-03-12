LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock Lyft driver said he was nearly choked to death by a rider last week. His car and phone were also stolen, but the latter was recovered.

Godwin Ohani has worked for Lyft for more than three years. He’s given nearly 6,000 rides and has a 5.0 rating, the highest possible given to a driver.

Ohani said he picked up a passenger shortly before 10 p.m. March 5 on Community Rd. in Little Rock. The rider, called “T” in the Lyft app, did not say anything to Ohani until they reached the listed destination, a Taco Bueno on Mabelvale Plaza Drive.

“He said, ‘Keep driving,'” Ohani said. “Then he slid right behind the driver’s seat.”

Ohani said the passenger then began to choke him.

“He grabbed here from behind, used his left hand to tighten his right hand on my neck against my headrest.”

Ohani said he tried to struggle, but the angle made it difficult to break free. He passed out and woke up in the Taco Bueno parking lot, where an employee ultimately called 9-1-1. His phone and car were both gone.

“I’ve gone to the hospital twice,” Ohani said. “I’ve been diagnosed with an aneurism, concussion, blood in my eyes.”



Using another phone, Ohani tracked the location of the stolen phone.

“A woman found it on the side of the road in Conway and gave it to the police,” Ohani said.

Little Rock Police are investigating, according to an incident report. The lead detective did not respond to a phone call Saturday. A Lyft spokesperson provided KARK with a statement.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is absolutely unacceptable and we’ve permanently banned the rider from our platform. We’re in touch with Mr. Ohani to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation.”

Ohani said the Lyft app does not require riders to provide the same detailed identification information as drivers. He said this puts drivers at risk and makes investigations harder.

“If this guy has identity [information,] by now we should’ve known his [address,] where he works or where he could be,” Ohani said.



Ohani said “T” is a young, muscular Black man. He disguised his voice during the ride. The stolen car is a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with the license plate 371ZWI.

“You can’t take the risk of killing somebody because you want to steal their car,” Ohani said. “How much is a car? If you work hard, you can buy one in three weeks.”

Ohani said the man who attacked him should “repent.”

“He should do something positive with his life,” Ohani said. “That’s my message for him.”