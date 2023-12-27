LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Lyft driver said he is shaken up after being held at gunpoint and carjacked, he now wants to warn other drivers.

Wonun Igweh said he has been a Lyft driver for three months, but on Friday morning around midnight he had a scary experience when he thought he was going to be “shot.”

Igweh said he pulled up to a house to pick up a rider on Southwest Street in Little Rock when a man he thought was the rider got in his car.

“He had a hoodie on, so he came up to me. I unlocked the car and he made his way in, and I remember asking him “Is this your name” he said “Yes.” However, Igweh says when he started to drive off, “as I turned he had a gun pointing right at me. He was like get out, it was like someone was about to shoot at me.”

Igweh said he jumped out of the car and the person drove off with it.

The Little Rock Police Department said after officers got to the scene they later found the car stuck in the mud and not too far from where it was stolen. Officers said the suspect had already left the scene before they came.

“I’m hoping that the police will find all the answers,” Igweh said.

Wonun says although he was unharmed he plans to return to being a driver but will only drive during the daytime and take extra safety steps. He is also urging other drivers to do the same.

“So you have to be cautious before you unlock the car to let people in,” Igweh said.

LRPD investigators are urging anyone with information or who sees something suspicious to call LRPD Detectives at 501-371-4660.