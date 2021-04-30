Little Rock individuals experiencing homelessness on high-alert following serial-stabbings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— A Little Rock woman who has been homeless since December says she fears for her life on the streets following a series of fatal stabbings in the Capital City.

It’s been nearly 36 hours since LRPD connected the series of stabbings, and so far, police have not made an arrest.

Adrienne Jones is homeless and says the current situation on the streets of Little Rock is frightening.

“Being by myself out here in this area and not being able to defend myself is scary,” Jones said.

Police said the suspect attacked four individuals at random, and three of them were found dead with stab wounds.

“I stopped and I almost cried when I thought that could easily have been me or anyone I’ve known in the area,” Jones said.

She called the past few months being homeless the hardest of her life and explained the added security threat makes it even more difficult.

“There is just so much crime here– you have to be able to survive through it, and apparently not everyone can,” Jones said.

Police note that each of the victims were walking alone in the early hours of the morning when they were attacked.

Jones found is especially alarming because she recently broke her leg and is having trouble walking.

“I wouldn’t be able to make it very far if someone like that were to come after me– I wouldn’t make it very long,” she said.

Until the killer is caught, Jones hopes others will try and find somewhere safe indoors once it gets dark.

“People are going to continue getting hurt until this person is caught,” she said.

The Little Rock Police Department said it is adding additional officers, some that will be seen and others that won’t, in the neighborhoods where the attacks happened.