LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mid-summer statistics show homicides in Little Rock continue to climb.

Last week, in a presentation at the neighborhood meeting for the city’s northwest division, Little Rock Police Northwest Division Commander Major Casey Clark presented data which showed homicides were up 105% for the past five years for that division.

With the July 25 release, additional homicides brought the five-year increase to 113%, up from 105% the previous week. The five-year average for homicides in that division from Jan. 1 to July 25 was eight killings over that five-year term. For that same month-range in 2021 the northwest division had 11 incidents, now 17 incidents for 2022, a 55% single-year increase.

Little Rock overall has seen a 59% increase in homicides for the same five-year period, and a 21% jump from the ending July 25 date 2021 to 2022 — marking a change from 39 homicides in 2021 to 47 by July 25 in 2022.

The 12th Street District is seeing a 90% five-year jump in homicides, and a 27% single year-to-date increase. The remaining Southwest District has a 28% increase over five years, and, notably, a 15% lowering between 2021 and 2022 -to-date numbers.