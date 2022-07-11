LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide on the 1500th block of Northwick Court, that occurred Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on scene they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his car.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and when asked if he lived in the neighborhood, they said at the time they did not know for sure.

“Obviously being a residential area, with a cul-de-sac, very secluded neighborhood, it obviously is a little bit strange and as you can tell the neighbors are also a little bit unsettled by it as well,” said Officer Barnes, Little Rock Police Officer.

A woman who lives in the area said this she is not surprised by the news. She said, “unfortunately I am not shocked and that’s just sad.”

The woman said that when she heard the news of the shooting, she rushed home.

“I tried to calm down and get more information, and found out that it’s unfortunately, yet again, another homicide,” she said.

The woman who lives nearby said, “another incident of gun violence. it’s just heartbreaking on every level from the macro to the micro.”

The woman said that this hits a little too close to home.

“It’s unnerving… I mean I probably won’t rest well,” she said.

She said she only has one plea for everybody.

“Find another way, just find another way,” she said.

Little Rock Police stated that the investigation is still ongoing and they urge anyone with information about the incident to call 501-371-4636.