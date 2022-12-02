LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A homeless man you first saw on KARK three years ago was hit and killed while walking in Little Rock this week.

You might remember Cleo Jones from 2019.

He spent many years of his life, and his final days homeless in Little Rock.

“I count on the good Lord, and I think he will take care of me,” Jones said in a 2019 interview.

Police said he was hit and killed walking downtown on 12th street Tuesday, but his story on the streets dates back even further.

In May 2019, he found himself the victim of a shooting when he was shot in his leg on 13th street after someone confronted him.

That story touched the heartstrings of Arkansans. Jones refused to go to the hospital at the time out of fear he would be separated from his bicycle.

“That’s my transportation… that’s what I count on,” he said at the time. “I’d rather hold my bicycle. I think my bicycle is more important. “

Little Rock Police said Jones died Tuesday while pushing his prized possession on the street: his bike.

Police have not been able to find any of his family to notify them, and they are still searching for his next of kin.

Detectives said he was hit by a car just before 1 PM that day. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, but he is in stable condition.

LRPD is still investigating the incident.

If you know anyone who knew Jones or is related to him, call Little Rock Police.