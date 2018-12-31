Little Rock Home Struck by Bullets; Children Inside Home at Time of Shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A home was struck by several bullets Thursday night, according to police. Children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Little Rock Police were called to the 1900 block of Perry Street B just before 7 p.m.

The residents of the home told officers they heard an unknown number of gunshots, and when they looked, bullets had entered the walls of the home.

A 10-year-old and a 4-year-old were inside the home when the shots were heard.

Officers found eight shell casings. The police report states several bullets struck the home, two hitting the front door.

Security Camera footage from 1900 block of Perry Street shows an unknown black vehicle where officers believe the shots possibly came from.

If you have any information regarding the shooting incident you are asked to call Little Rock Police.