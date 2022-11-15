LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock family is still trying to get answers five years after their loved one was killed in a stabbing as the anniversary of his death approaches.

On Nov 18, 2017, Little Rock Police say a fight outside Big Dawg Motorcycle Club off Asher Avenue ended when 45-year-old Clyde Hatchett was stabbed.

Police initially arrested someone for the murder, but the charge was dropped with the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office saying there wasn’t enough evidence for that to stick.

Since then, Little Rock Police said they have no new updates and Hatchett’s family says that answer is no longer good enough.

La’Mya Hatchett, one of the daughters of Hatchett, says she wears a necklace of her father almost every day to keep his memory close to her.

“I could call and say anything, and he is coming wherever I’m at,” Hatchett said.

As the anniversary of his death nears, Hatchett’s family hasn’t been the same.

“There’s not a day that doesn’t go past where we are not talking about him or the situation,” Hatchett’s sister, Shapan Hatchett-White, said.

Hatchett believes more needs to be done to find the person responsible of her father’s death.

“I think they need to put a lot more effort into the evidence,” Hatchett said.

She says she believes someone in the community knows something that could bring her father justice. Furthermore, Hatchett says she is not just doing this for her family.

“There’s so many people that go years and years without justice,” Hatchett said.

She hopes someone can help her finally put her father’s name to rest.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Little Rock Police Department.