LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock family said they want answers after their nephew was hit and killed on I-530 near Pine Bluff.

The accident happened back on Dec. 28. Two weeks later, the family still doesn’t know who is responsible.

On Wednesday night, family and friends are seeking answers from the public, hoping someone somewhere saw something.

Tina Davis said she remembers the call like it was yesterday. Her niece picked up the phone to tell her that her nephew B.J. Marsalis had been hit by a car and killed.

“She was screaming, and I knew it when she was screaming,” Davis said. “She said, ‘He’s gone.’”

The police report conducted by Arkansas State Police named the victim as “John Doe” but B.J.’s family said it was him.

In the report, police state the victim was found dead on the outside lane of I-530 near Pine Bluff. Authorities said the driver took off before police arrived.

“It’s inhumane to me,” Davis said. “I’ll stop if I hit an animal and so to live with him being hit and laying there, not knowing how long he laid there, that’s hard.”

The family said they don’t know why B.J. left his car or why he was walking along the highway. They said they’ve been trying to piece everything together for days, but with few answers, the healing process gets harder and harder.

“We get up every day, and we don’t know nothing,” B.J.’s cousin Miesha Jackson said. “We don’t even know if the person can be right next to us.”

At just 30 years old, with three kids of his own, B.J. left the world in a blink of an eye.

His family said they’re hoping for justice, but at the very least, they’re hoping to fill in the blanks that have gone missing.

“I would just hate to end his story with a question mark,” Davis said.

Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding this incident. Those with information are asked to contact Arkansas State Police or email Davis at kertinalwestbrook@gmail.com.