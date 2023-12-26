LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock has seen 62 homicides and many shootings this year, although there is a 23% decrease in crime compared to last year, some families who have fallen victim to the violence say they’ve had enough.

As Teressa Morgan walked through the doors of her family restaurant, memories from the past 4 years come flooding back.

“We didn’t want to do this, it’s something we had to do,” Teressa Morgan, a mother whose son was shot, said.

They sold the restaurant despite the heartache, Morgan said they didn’t have a choice.

“Here about 5 or 6 years ago, we have just seen an increase in crime around us,” Morgan said.

According to Little Rock Police records, on Dec 6, the real-time crime center was alerted for 15 rounds that occurred at 1100 Lewis Street.

A secondary activation for 20 rounds occurred at 4200 West 12th Street around the same time.

Officers were then notified of 3 shooting victims inside the AutoZone at 4200 West 12th Street.

One of them was Morgan’s son.

“As soon as I heard it, it felt like something kicked me in my chest,” said Morgan.

Ten days later, her son was shot again on Holt Street.

He was found in a ditch and taken to a local hospital where he was put on a ventilator.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do, keep your kids safe, that’s one of our packs,” said Morgan.

“When they took him off the ventilator one of the first things, he said to me was, I never thought Little Rock would do us like this,” Father, Cecil Morgan said.

A son injured, their house punctured with bullet holes, they are now moving away… they say it’s all they can do.

“We have to get him away because it’s just not safe,” Cecil said.

Their son is still in the hospital recovering from his nearly 8 bullet wounds and over 40 staples.

They have sold their restaurant, and they will be moving out of the city as soon as possible.

Both shootings are still under investigation, if anyone has information, you are urged to contact the police.