LITTLE ROCK, Ar – A Little Rock family is demanding more should be done to end violence in the city after bullets came tearing through their home.

Martin Gurley says he and his family rented a home on East 21st Street in Little Rock 5 months ago and at the time he says the neighborhood was quiet but Monday night that all changed when they heard gunshots.

“When we first moved here it was quiet around here like we didn’t have any of this.” Gurley said, “It has scared me and my family. I told them all to get on the floor and we called 911.”

In the police report, Gurley’s daughter said she saw three people wearing black ski masks holding handguns before they drove off. Gurley says he is not sure why someone would shoot near their house; he adds he was told after the shooting there were similar incidents that happened to the house before his family rented it.

“I guess they are thinking the same people that stayed in the house are still here, but I don’t know this is something I never experienced in my whole life,” Gurley said.

In the Little Rock Police Report, officers said they found nine shell casings on the road. Gurley’s girlfriend Dajee Hill says she felt a bullet fly by her head.

“It just felt like the wind kind of going by and I was really confused, and I had to look to see which way it was coming,” Hill said.

Both Gurley and Hill say they are relieved no one was injured but Gurley says his children’s trauma remains.

“They were in shock. They didn’t know what to do. Everyone just got to getting in corners laying on their bellies,” Gurley said.

Gurley says he is unsure what will happen next but is desperate to move.

“We don’t have money like that to just jump up and move my girlfriend working two jobs to make sure everything is straight around him. I’m working so basically, it’s just a struggle for us right now,” Gurley said.

They’re praying more action will be taken when it comes to law enforcement in the area and getting a handle on violence in the city.

“Hopefully they get to doing something about all this violence around here and try to get the police to control the neighborhood more,” Gurley said.

LRPD says this is an ongoing investigation.