LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock experienced two unrelated homicides Monday. The next will mark the 50th of the year so far.

The first happened around 8 a.m. in Southwest Little Rock on Whispering Pine Drive. Police found a man in a driveway and determined it to be a homicide, said Sgt. Eric Barnes.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, residential,” Barnes said. “If anybody has any information, let us know.”

The second happened shortly after noon in the Heights neighborhood on Lombardy Ln. Barnes said an active battery situation turned into a homicide, and a person of interest was arrested walking near the area. Barnes said the victim and person of interest were related.

“When it comes to domestic-related incidents, no one is immune from this,” Barnes said. “It could happen in any division in our city.”

Neighbors said they were surprised by the Heights homicide.

“Obviously, [homicides happen] all over Little Rock but not actually here in the Heights area,” said Patrick Ragar, a man who lives nearby. “So, it’s sad.”