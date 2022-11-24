Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the victim told officers that they work for Door Dash and while at a McDonald’s on 6th Street around 3 a.m. and was approached by a man with a gun while picking up a delivery.

Officers say the female driver had one man grab her by the throat through a partially lowered window and placed a gun to her chest. She then told officers that it was then that she noticed a second man attempting to open her passenger door.

Police say the driver told police that the gunman demanded she exit the vehicle, but instead she tossed her keys and phone into the backseat.

The driver then told police that she pushed on her car’s horn until both men fled from the scene.

Other than red marks on the driver’s neck, police say she was uninjured and did not require medical assistance.