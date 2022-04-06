LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest on Little Rock’s effort to reduce levels of violent crime.

It has been two months since city leaders declared a public health emergency due to the rising rates of violent crime in the city.

In the most recently released Little Rock crime stats report, the number of violent crimes reported is up 10% to this time last year and is 27% higher than the running five-year average.

The biggest increases over last year are being seen in robberies, which are up 54%, and homicides, up 31%. Homicides are up 35% over the five-year average, while aggravated assault is up 29% over that same average.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey and Michael Sanders with Office of Neighborhood Safety are participated in Wednesday’s update.