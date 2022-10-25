LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city’s total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of West 18th Street.

Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area as detectives continue their investigation.

This incident marks the 69th homicide for 2022 in Little Rock, putting the total for the year only one homicide behind the all-time record of 70 set in 1993.

Earlier reports stated the shooting occurred in the area of West 16th Street and Dennison Street, just south of Little Rock Central High School. Police officials said the school went on lockdown for a short time during the initial response by police to the report of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted by 12: 45 p.m.

🚨BREAKING🚨

Little Rock Police confirm someone has been shot in the area of 16th and Dennison. Little Rock Central High is on lockdown. We are at the scene. We are seeing heavy police presence, and a K-9 unit. pic.twitter.com/bK8RaNl0B2 — Haven Hughes – Reporter (@haven_karkfox) October 25, 2022

