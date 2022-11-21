LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A Little Rock business owner is sending out a warning to others after her rent check was stolen from a drop box at the post office.

Kimberly Cook owns Live Thankfully resale shop in West Little Rock. The shop is non-profit, and all the money made from sales goes back to helping homeless youth in Little Rock.

“[By starting this business] we wanted to invite the community of Little Rock and central Arkansas to help us be difference makers,” Cook said.

For five years, Cook and her husband have been paying for rent via check to keep the space open. Cook says they usually take it inside the post office to mail it but this time, they were in a hurry.

“We dropped it Sunday night in the post office [drop box],” Cook said.

Monday came and went. Cook says the check was never delivered.

“I thought it just got lost or it was delayed,” Cook stated.

After visiting the bank, she says she found out the check had been stolen. The amount was changed, and she says cashed for $6,000.

“We’re just trying to do good in the community,” Cook said.

Cook says the experienced opened her eyes to the dangers of drop boxes.

“We’ve had so many customers come and tell me the same thing has happened to them or their neighbor or their relative,” Cook stated.

Cook says she has filed a police report and hopes the thieves come forward.

Until then, work begins to recover from a $6,000 loss.

“It just makes me so sad that there’s homeless youth on the street and money that could be going to them was stolen,” Cook said.

Our station has reached out to the United States Postal Service for comment on the investigation and others like it and has not heard back.

Cook advises others, as we head into the holiday season, to drop off any gifts, cash or checks inside post office doors.