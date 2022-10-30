LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.

This marks 70 for the city, tying an all-time record set in 1993, Little Rock’s deadliest year.

“It’s just really sad,” a woman who lives in the area, Kristin Walker said.

Living in the area, the news of the capital city experiencing 70 deaths this year has Kristin Walker heartbroken.

“You realize that every single one of those people, someone cared about them, and someone misses them, and someone is heartbroken that they’re gone,” Walker said.

Early Sunday morning Little Rock Police responded to a homicide on York Drive, where police say they found 34-year-old, David Royal, shot and killed.

“It needs to collect our attention,” Walker stated.

The deadliest year in Little Rock according to police records, was 70 in 1993.

Now in 2022, we have tied that number.

Kristin Walker said, “Kind of figure out why are these numbers going up all of a sudden, what is causing that trend and to maybe look at some of the things that were done back after that deadliest year that was years ago.”

Over the last five years, Little Rock Police recorded 65 homicides for 2021, 55 for 2021, 43 for 2019, and 42 in 2018.

Walker said we need to find out what was effective in reducing crime back then and incorporate that today.

“I just believe it takes person by person saying I’m going to get involved, whether that’s volunteering at a school, tutoring at an after-school program, reaching out to neighborhood communities, I think it’s going to take more than just money,” Walker said.

Although, she does think there are some long-term solutions.

“Like after school programs and education and teaching conflict resolution at a young age because I do think people turn to violence as a cry for help or out of hopelessness,” Walker stated.

Little Rock Police have arrested 40-year-old Avreyon Carter in connection to the early morning homicide Sunday.

Carter is charged with first degree murder.