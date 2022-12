LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired Thursday night at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.

According to investigators, two of the buildings were struck multiple times with bullet holes found in the walls of the apartments.

Officers were able to find rifle casings were found the 1000 block of Hanger Street, while pistol casings were discovered on the north side of the 1400 block of East 11th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.