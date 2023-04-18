LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said that a father is facing a murder charge after a two-month-old child died from severe injuries Tuesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the child, identified as Kaia Pennington, arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with severe internal and external injuries on Friday, April 14.

While at the hospital, officers made contact with the child’s father, 22-year-old Tamar Pennington and the mother. They both were taken in for questioning.

Police said that the mother was released without charges, but the father was initially facing a charge of first-degree battery. Following the child’s death, Pennington is facing a capital murder charge.

This marks the city’s 15th homicide of 2023.