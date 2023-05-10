MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blytheville Police are looking for suspects after a child was shot multiple times Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call after 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Rose. They found a male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Police did not release his exact age or address.

Police said they have no suspects and no motive in the case.

Blytheville Police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. If you have any information, you are urged to call the department at 870-763-4411. If you see the vehicle, call 911.

The people in the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.