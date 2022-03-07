LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – State troopers were requested to take over an investigation after a juvenile was taken into custody in connection to a Sunday morning death.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 50-year-old Timothy Foster was shot Sunday around 10 a.m. when 17-year-old Dylan Scott began shooting inside a home with a rifle.

State troopers said Scott fled the scene before deputies arrived but was later taken into custody around 8:15 Sunday night.

Foster was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Scott is currently facing one count of capital murder.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police said they are continuing their investigation and will submit an investigative file to the Lincoln County prosecuting attorney.