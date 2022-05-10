HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Hope Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another in a park last month.

Police say they arrested the juvenile on May 5 in connection with the April 12 shooting at Northside Park.

Bernard McCarthur, Jr., 24, was found lying near the park’s entrance suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. Another man was shot and wounded. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, and is recovering.

The teen is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of engaging in violent criminal group activity. He is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.