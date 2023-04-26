MAUMELLE, Ark. – A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they found a gun on the Maumelle High School campus.

According to the Maumelle Police Department, officers received a report from the high school about a student potentially having a gun on campus.

During an investigation, officers said they found the gun inside of a vehicle on campus, leading to the arrest.

KARK 4 News reached out to the Pulaski County Special School District but officials could not confirm the identity of the juvenile.

Police said there is no threat to students or faculty.