WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal jury found Gravette’s Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, guilty of eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Barnett was charged with eight crimes, including theft of government property and civil disorder. On January 23, a jury in Washington, D.C. found him guilty on all of those counts on their first morning of deliberations.

The Arkansas man became one of the faces of the riot after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office. Barnett is one of over 950 defendants charged for their actions that day, according to the Department of Justice.

After multiple delays, jury selection for his trial began on January 9. The prosecution called an assortment of witnesses to testify, including an Arkansas retailer that sold Barnett a stun gun that he brought with him to the Capitol. Numerous members of law enforcement, including Secret Service agents and Metro police officers, were also called to the stand.

Witness testimony concluded on January 20. It took the jury approximately two hours of deliberations to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on all counts.