FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 28, former reality TV star Joshua Duggar, 34, began serving his prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville outside of Dallas, Texas.

On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for his child pornography conviction in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville in December, 2021. He was held in the Washington County Jail from the date of his conviction until the process of transferring him to a federal facility began early on the morning of June 24.

At sentencing, Duggar’s defense team offered Seagoville and Texarkana, a pair of federal prisons in Texas, as possible locations for him to serve his sentence, due to the proximity to his family. Judge Timothy L. Brooks said that he would recommend Seagoville, space permitting, due to their “high-end treatment program” for sex offenders.