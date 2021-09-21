Jory Worthen pleads guilty to murder of Camden woman, 4-year-old son; will serve life sentence

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. – The man who Camden police say killed a mother and 4-year-old before skipping town and going into hiding will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court documents show Jory Worthen accepted a plea deal that includes never being eligible for parole.

As part of the agreement, Worthen entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree murder. The agreement means that he will not face the death penalty but instead serve two concurrent life sentences.

Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon were found dead in their home back in June of 2019.

Worthen, who was Cannon’s boyfriend at the time of the murders, went on the run for 16 months before being arrested in California.

He was caught by a U.S. Marshals task force in Burbank, California, where he had been living for nearly five months under an assumed identity.