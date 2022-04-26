JONESBORO, Ark. – A school employee at Nettleton High School in Jonesboro has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, police reported Tuesday.

According to a post from the Jonesboro Police Department, a resource officer at the school was informed of an inappropriate relationship between the employee, Jermaine Thomas, and a student on Thursday April 21.

Upon further investigation from JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, evidence was discovered showing that Thomas was involved with a student inappropriately.

Detectives and members of the JPD SWAT team arrested Thomas, and officers said he now faces charges of sexual assault plus three other charges.

Thomas was transported to Craighead County Detention Center and is awaiting his hearing.