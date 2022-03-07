HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – The Jonesboro police officer who shot a man in Helena-West Helena has fired his gun before.

According to KAIT-TV, Officer Michael Talley was working as part of a special operations task force when he and another officer came across 18-year-old Travon Brewer walking with a rifle.

Talley and the other officer said they told him to put the gun down, but police say Brewer pointed it at the officers instead, prompting Talley to fire.

Investigators said Talley was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

He was also involved in a Jonesboro shooting where a man was killed in 2019. Prosecutors cleared Talley in that case, saying the shooting was justified.

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.