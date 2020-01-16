Jewelry valued at $15k stolen from woman on Downtown Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 71-year old woman got her jewelry stolen from her in Downtown Little Rock Wednesday morning.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the woman was taking the jewelry to get it appraised around 10:30.

In the police narrative, she says she was at 6th and Scott Street when two black males approached her. She says they took her bag with the jewelry in it. The report says the jewelry is valued at approximately $15,000.

The suspects ran away from the scene down Louisiana Street. Police searched around the River Market district but did not find the suspects.

