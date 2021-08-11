Jefferson Co. Sheriff: Cause of death “undetermined” after man dies in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The investigation of a Jefferson County detainee is nearing completion as the cause of death is “undetermined” according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office was notified that a preliminary report by the coroner listed the cause of death as “undetermined” after 18-year-old Dezmen X. McBride died while being held at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center (DBDC).

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said officials from the DBDC requested an ambulance for McBride, who had been at the jail since May, to be transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center on June 5, because he was not feeling well. McBride later died at the hospital.

The Sheriff notes that this is a preliminary finding and that it was in an unofficial autopsy report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab. County officials said the official autopsy report has not been finalized.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, the investigation, so far, does not reveal any criminal or administrative wrong doing.

This is an ongoing investigation.