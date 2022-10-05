JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville said a woman faces murder charges after her husband was shot and killed Tuesday.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Pinon Lane just after noon on reports of a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they determined a domestic violence incident had taken place and took Dian Parker into custody.

An ambulance was called for the shooting victim, identified by police as Parker’s husband Dwayne. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives arrived at the home to begin their investigation into the shooting and later claimed a verbal dispute started between the couple that ended with Dian Parker shooting her husband in the neck.

Parker was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and faces a charge of capital murder. Her bond has been set at $100,000.