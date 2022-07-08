JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – One person is dead after Jacksonville police said a traffic stop led to a police chase Thursday night.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of John Harden Dr. Police said that the vehicle was stopped for having fictitious tags and a broken brake light.

During the stop, officers said the driver was asked to exit the vehicle due to having a warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole. Officers said the driver refused and drove away from the scene. That is when officers said the chase started.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle on 67/167 southbound and crashed into a tree line. After medical personnel arrived on the scene, police said the driver died from the crash. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The Jacksonville Police Department has requested Arkansas State Police to conduct a crash investigation.