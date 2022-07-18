JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said a fight between a couple led to gunfire outside of their home while two small children were inside.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Northeastern Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, officers said Elijah McDonald and his wife Jessica had been shooting at each other.

Officers took both into custody and then located two small children inside the home, authorities said. Detectives said that the gunfire started inside the home and continued outside the home.

Police said Elijah McDonald is facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree child endangerment and 14 counts of possession of firearms by certain person.

Police said Jessica McDonald is facing two counts of first-degree child endangerment and 14 counts of furnishing a handgun or a prohibited weapon to a felon.