Jacksonville police recover guns, drugs during routine traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A routine traffic stop on Monday evening in Jacksonville resulted in a lot more.

Jacksonville police confiscated guns, alcohol, and drugs from a car after stopping the vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of South Oak and E. Main Street.

Police arrested two men and charged Bevin Hildreth with possession with the purpose to deliver a controlled substance and felony theft by receiving a firearm valued at less than $2,500.

Residents in the area aren’t very surprised to hear about the arrest and said that it’s is normal for something like that to happen.

Jennifer Johnston owns a food truck in Jacksonville and said she sets up shop along Elm Street most of the time. She said she picked that particular area because nothing else is around on that side of the railroad tracks.

She said after the sun goes down it can be active and loud around the Sunnyside Neighborhood.

“Every night I hear gunshots from my house, and I’m a block from here,” Johnston said.

Ronald Pettingill has lived in the area for 30 years and two young men being caught with items like this is no big deal to him.

“The way this town is now,” Pettingill said.

Johnston said Jacksonville police have beefed up patrols and are making themselves well known in the area, but she said it still may not be enough.

Pettingill thinks the area needs the neighborhood to step up and say they won’t accept this type of activity anymore.