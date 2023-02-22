JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in a parking lot behind Wendy’s.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the shooting happened on Main Street Wednesday morning.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials with the JPD said that the suspect’s car is still on the scene, but officers are still searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.