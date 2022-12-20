JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after Jacksonville police said he was the cause of a deadly crash.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to a crash Monday.

After arriving on the scene, officers learned that the victim in the crash had died. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Officials with the JPD said that the driver at fault, Kevin Karosich, agreed to a urine and breath sample. Police said that the result of the test was .12. In Arkansas, if a person is behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of .08, they are driving while intoxicated.

Karosich was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent homicide.