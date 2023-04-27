JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department made an arrest in connection with a robbery at a gas station Wednesday night.

Police arrested Brian Lowery Thursday in connection with a robbery at a Valero gas station in the 2200 block of North 1st Street

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an aggravated robbery at the gas station

Police said the suspect, later identified by store employees as Lowery, entered the store and robbed it at knifepoint.

On Thursday, detectives located Lowery and took him into custody without incident. Detectives said they also located the weapon used, the undisclosed amount of money and merchandise stolen and drug paraphernalia.

Lowery is facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and drug paraphernalia.