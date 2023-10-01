JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to JPD, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of S JP Wright Loop Road.

When officers arrived, they said that a man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that Aaron Daniels was the primary suspect in the shooting and he later turned himself in to the Jacksonville PD without incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels should contact the JPD at 501-985-2802 or 501-982-3191.