JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville say they are investigating a shooting at a park.

In a social post, the Jacksonville Police Department said the shooting happened at Johnson Park Monday night.

Police said there were two victims, and one was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact officers at 501-985-2802.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.